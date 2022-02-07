Amid a dire warning from the United States, Ukraine is now apparently downplaying a possible invasion by Russia that could happen soon. Earlier, top US officials had revealed that Russia has amassed 70 per cent military force required to completely invade Ukraine.

Russian intervention against Ukraine imminent

Earlier, unnamed American officers had warned that Russia will most likely invade Ukraine in the coming days. They also added that an operation to quickly capture the capital Kyiv, toppling the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be one of the repercussions of a possible invasion.

According to American officials, if such a scenario happens, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers will lose their lives, along with 50,000 civilian casualties.

Ukraine downplaying the warning

However, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed these predictions and he made it clear that such a scenario is very unlikely. He also added that Ukraine is ready to face any developments, and asserted that its army is very strong.

"Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development. Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support, and Ukrainians' faith in their country. The enemy should be afraid of us, not us of them," said Kuleba.

Meanwhile, Russia has also dismissed the claims made by anonymous United States officers. Russia alleged that the United States is involved in spreading propaganda news, and there is absolutely no truth about it.

"Another masterpiece of US propaganda war. Unnamed officials, undisclosed sources, no evidence. And as we all saw, if you openly question such fakes you won't get answers and will be labelled Russian apologist," said Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy.