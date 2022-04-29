Unique souvenirs are one thing, illegal souvenirs quite another. But an unexploded artillery shell for a keepsake? The drama that unfolded at the airport, when an American family who visited the Golan Heights decided to bring back an unexploded artillery shell for a souvenir, was not just crazy but downright dangerous. "When they went to the airport to fly home, they showed their...actual bomb to security, prompting the guards to evacuate the terminal," posted a user Jodah Ari Gross, giving details of the entire episode. "A sapper who was called in eventually ensured there was no threat of the shell exploding, and everyone was allowed back in. Moral of the story: Don't try to bring a bomb on an airplane: Israeli Airport Authorities," further read the post.

Later, reportedly, the family was allowed to get on their flight, after being questioned and without their bomb. As per the update, "The man who fell during the emergency evacuation was lightly injured and taken to a hospital for treatment."

The family is said to have picked up the ordinance on a visit to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Golan Heights is the site of wars between Israel and Syria. The video footage of the incident went viral on social media and it shows people running away from the scene in panic. After the chaos settled, the family was allowed to board their flight, post interrogation and an all-clear from security.

The incident came to light when the family produced the shell from their backpack and asked the airport security if they could transfer it from their backpack to the suitcase.

Security: Anything to declare?



Passenger: Just this bomb



Cue panic at the airport https://t.co/UkLcsnQlbV — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 28, 2022

Shock and horror follows

The incident left nearly everyone shocked, with some disappointed that the family was let go eventually, despite the emergency evacuation and chaos. Many equated the family's actions with Americans in general. "People should not even touch unexploded ordinances if they find them. That is incredibly dangerous and has been the cause of death for curious children and others all over the world," opined a user. Many others objected to the fact that if an Israeli family were to do a similar thing at an American airport, whether the situation would be the same. A few voices asked for the family to be put on a no-fly list, saying ignorance was no excuse for putting others in danger.