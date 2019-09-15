Amelia Earhart was an American aviation pioneer who mysteriously disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Island on July 02, 1937. Despite rigorous search operations, no traces of the missing aircraft were found, and it still remains the most curious disappearances ever recorded in human history.

Now, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed UFO hunter has sensationally claimed that he has spotted the missing legendary Lockheed Model 10-E Electra aircraft on the island of Palmyra, considered part of Hawaii.

Waring revealed that he has made this discovery using Google Earth. As per Waring, this island is just a few hundred miles away from where she was last seen.

"This plane on Palmyra is missing its tail or perhaps it's buried in the bushes behind it. However, its two engines are still visible as well as it's in tack three-blade propellers and cockpit. However the plane was last seen with two-bladed propellers, but she may have changed them on the trip or her last stop in New Guinea. Three bladed propellers may have caused a crash is she was not used to them. I see there are some Lockheed Electras with three blades on each propeller," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also argued that Amelia Earhart, who crashlanded on the island, might have been taken as a prisoner by the Japanese Army.

"There is a report on the island of someone finding an old can with a woman skull in it and a woman's watch in it...which just might be Amelias," added Waring.

The UFO researcher who operates from Taiwan later uploaded a YouTube detailing his findings. The video soon went viral and audiences shared their feedback regarding the mindblowing discovery.

"Unravelling all the LIES we are told ....thank you Scott !" commented Houndjog, a YouTube user.

"Her plane must have an engine number that could be matched against this one. There seems to be a discrepancy in the pictures of her plains propellor blades looking like only two blades and the crashed plane having three. Great work, you should chase this up as could be a big discovery story," commented Arch Angel, another YouTuber.