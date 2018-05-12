An accident victim was carried half a kilometer to hospital on stretcher after ambulance got stuck in a heavy traffic jam in Uttar Pradesh and amp;rsquo;s Shamli. The ambulance was unable to make it through to the hospital in time. The driver claimed that no civilian or police personnel came to disperse the traffic. The administration said that the traffic occurred due to defect in a nearby sugar mill. and amp;nbsp;
Ambulance stuck in traffic, Accident victim carried to hospital on stretcher
May 12, 2018 14:29 IST
