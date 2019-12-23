He takes seminars all over the country and wonders being he doesn't charge a single penny or accept any kind of honorarium for the same.

It is really difficult to come across such a humble person.

He is known for his breakthrough topics which he touches during the seminar. Ambrish Vijayakar speaks on

a) simplified approach towards mental disorders.

b) An easy approach to pediatric cases

c) Specialized approach to Asthma, allergies and Psoriatic cases.

Ambrish Vijayakar has been taking the field of Homoeopathy to the masses by conducting and running regular camps and clinics all over Maharashtra & across the borders of state-assisted by his able and

trained assistants, especially targeting rural areas.

Owing to his sound knowledge and energetic approach towards his pupils, he is often seen conducting workshops and seminars. He has conducted workshops across the country right from Jalandhar to Ludhiana, Delhi, Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. His professional charm has traveled Internationally too. From London, Dubai, Scotland, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and Mexico. His workshops rejuvenate people's minds and enlighten them. For this selfless work, Government organisations have recognized their work. Ambrish Vijayakar in his career spanning over 15 years now has helped people see light in times of personal darkness and mental chaos. It is our honor to have this man in amongst us today.