A popular notion about losing fat is not working out but eating less. This though popularly followed is not correct. Eating less not just leads to the reduction of excess body fat but also complete body weight including muscle weight and bone mass. Thus, it is important to eat a well-balanced diet with all macronutrients like fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. Also, micronutrients like minerals and vitamins help significantly in the fat-loss journey.

Ambika Dutt aka roaming_nutritionist on Instagram says "Hum sochte hai Kam khayege to weight Kam hoajega but aisa krne se hum weight k sath sath muscle and bone mass bhi gira lete hai jis se humari body main weakness aaajati hai and hum sochte hai weight kam hogya hai . But ye ek heathy way nahi hota weight kam krne ka. Is se humari skin and humaare organs par bhot bura asar padta hai . Humari skin dull hojaati hai and humari metabolism down hojata hai."

She furthers adds by saying that once an individual reduces body weight by extreme dieting or strict meal patterns, they tend to gain a lot more weight once they start eating properly. Not just this, even a little extra food or heavy food causes indigestion, sickness, or loss of appetite for elongated periods.

After knowing the core of weight loss, it's now time to see how we can build a strong foundation and, a healthy life over it. She lays out easy, healthy ways to maintain body weight while enjoying every food item that one can love. So here are the few things to keep in mind:

1. Weight loss should not be an isolated process. Rather it should be in coherence with a balanced meal, regular exercise, and a positive mindset.

2. All food items should be incorporated into the diet except those to which a person is allergic. Green vegetables, lentils, roti, rice, all fruits especially seasonal, milk products, and non-vegetarian food items like chicken, eggs, and fish should be consumed.

3. For those who are completely vegetarian, food items like oats, paneer, quinoa, tofu, and dry fruits can be a rich source of nutrients.

4. All this should be consumed as and when required by the body. Just like excess of anything is bad, so is insufficiency.

5. Using a BMI calculator proves to be highly beneficial. One can enter their height and weight to check if their BMI is right. If not amends can be made in diet and workout routines for better results. If BMI is right, then the same route can be continued.

6. Online calorie calculators or apps can be used to check how many calories one consumes in a day. She comments, "Approximate calculations are given by these apps or websites but they prove to be highly beneficial. They make you feel motivated and consistent toward your goals."

7. Binge eating is a very crucial problem and this can be catered to by eating everything that one likes in a proper amount as then the extra urges tend to fade.

The best and most exciting part about all this is that one is in no need of a trainer to achieve their fitness goals. All these little tips can be applied to one's daily life by themselves without constant checks by someone else. And like we all say, "We are our best teachers!"

She constantly reiterates, "During your fitness journey makes sure that you eat everything and drink about 3 to 4 liters of water. By this, you'll be able to achieve your goals without putting your physical and mental health at stake. The best part, however, is that you won't gain weight as soon as you'll stop exercising or eat a little extra as you'll reach your goal steadily and in the best possible manner." As we all are aware, those who work hard are very hard to reach up, are the most difficult to pull down.