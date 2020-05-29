Sandalwood stars and politicians are wishing late Ambareesh on his birthday. The Rebel Star, who was also a minister in previous Siddaramaiah government, would have turned 68 today.
Who was Ambi?
The actor-turned-politician was born on 29 May in 1952 in Doddarasinakere village of Mandya district to Huche Gowda and Padmamma. His original name was Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath.
He accidentally entered film industry when he played a brief antagonist role in hit movie Nagarahaavu. His character named Jalila impressed the audience and his journey in film industry got a good start. Later, He graduated to become a hero and acted in over 200 Kannada films.
Chakravyuha, Antha, Mannina Dhoni, Mandyada Gandu, Indrajith and Olavina Udugore were some of his popular movies.
His Personality
Known for his kind-hearted nature, he was considered a trouble shooter who had the knack of solving issues. His words were respected by the entire Kannada film industry and he was in the forefront on any issue related to the Cauvery water dispute.
Another unique nature of his character was his ability to make friends easily. As a result, the Rebel Star had well-wishers across the film industry and political circles.
He served as a Housing Minister in Siddaramaiah's government, but he did not contest in 2018 assembly elections due to health issues. A few months after his death, his wife Sumalatha contested in the Loksabha elections as an independent candidate from Mandya constituency and defeated Nikhil Kumar, son of then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Birthday Wishes Pouring In
From Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Sandalwood stars, many have remembered him on his special day. Check out the tweets below:
Sumalatha Ambareesh: #Ambareesh68
He would have turned 68 today But fate decided he would remain eternal
The man whose heart was as large as the universe itself
Proud to have walked a few steps along with him in life
Pavan Wadeyar: 68th birthday of the legend. We always miss you anna.
Feels like a sweet melody which suddenly stopped midway..#Ambareesh68 pic.twitter.com/UXNcxhLO6X— Ramesh Aravind (@Ramesh_aravind) May 29, 2020
ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಅಜಾತಶತ್ರು— Chirranjeevi Sarja (@chirusarja) May 29, 2020
ಕರುನಾಡ ಕನ್ವರ್ಲಾಲಾ ಸ್ನೇಹಜೀವಿ
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜಲೀಲ ಅಂಬಿಮಾಮಾನಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು @sumalathaA pic.twitter.com/p66kp222qT
❤❤❤❤miss you mama❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/n0OUEknw6W— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 29, 2020
ನಾನು ಅಂಬಿಸಾರ್ ತೆಗೆಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಕಡೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರ!ಹಾಗು ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಕಡೆಊಟ!ಅಂದು ತುಂಬ ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿ ಒಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಊಟಮಾಡಿದೆವು!ನಂತರ 3ತಿಂಗಳಿಗೆ ನಮ್ಮಅಗಲಿ ಹೋದರು!ಈ ದಿನ ಅವರು ಬಂದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾಗು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಮಿತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕು ಅವರದೆ ಶೈಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು ಅನ್ನಿಸುತ್ತದೆ!— ನವರಸನಾಯಕ ಜಗ್ಗೇಶ್ (@Jaggesh2) May 29, 2020
ಕನ್ನಡದ ಮಾಣಿಕ್ಯನಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು!
ಶುಭದಿನ! https://t.co/Do4VxZvQqV
ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ನಟ, ಹಿರಿಯ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ, ದಿವಂಗತ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮ ದಿನದಂದು ನಾಡು-ನುಡಿಗೆ ಅವರು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಣ.#MHAmbareesh@BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/m8WECdytmN— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 29, 2020
ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಕಲಿಯುಗದ ಕರ್ಣ ಅಂಬರೀಷ್ ರಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಕೆಲವು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಚಿನ್ನಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕೂತು IPL ಪಂದ್ಯ ನೋಡಿದ್ದು ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕಿನ ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ಕ್ಷಣ. ಅಂದು ಮ್ಯಾಚ್ ಗಿಂತ ಅವರ ತಮಾಷೆಯ ಮಾತುಗಳೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮನೊರಂಜನೆ ನೀಡಿತ್ತು @sumalathaA #HappyBirthdayAmbarishAnna pic.twitter.com/wMZVMKYyj3— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 29, 2020
ಕನ್ನಡನಾಡಿನ ಅಪರೂಪದ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಎಂದೂ ಮರೆಯದ ಮಾಣಿಕ್ಯವಾಗಿರುವ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನವಾದ ಇಂದು ಅವರನ್ನು ಗೌರವಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಸ್ಮರಿಸೋಣ. pic.twitter.com/HHlyWF0lcb— Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_Kumar_k) May 29, 2020
ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) May 29, 2020
ಕಲಿಯುಗದ ಕರ್ಣ,
ರೆಬೆಲ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ , THE LEGEND ??
ಡಾ॥ "ಅಂಬರೀಷ್" ಅಂಕಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು...
LOVE YOU lots uncle
ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ ??? pic.twitter.com/hfOUoUubcV
ನನ್ನಂತಹ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅಣ್ಣನ ಸ್ಥಾನ ತುಂಬಿದವರು ನೀವು.— Prem Nenapirali (@StylishstarPrem) May 29, 2020
ಭೌತಿಕವಾಗಿ ನೀವು ನಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗಿಲ್ಲ , ಆದರೆ ನೀವು ನಮಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಆ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಅಜರಾಮರ.
ಅಂಬಿ ಅಣ್ಣ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಅಮರ.
LOVE U ಅಣ್ಣ ? pic.twitter.com/5lhFIao9je
ರೆಬೆಲ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಅಂಬರೀಷ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದಂದು ಈ ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಗಂಡಿನ ಸ್ಮರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ನಮನಗಳು.— Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) May 29, 2020
ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳೇ ಇರಲಿ, ದೈನಂದಿನ ಜೀವನವೇ ಇರಲಿ, ತಮ್ಮದೇ ವಿಭಿನ್ನ ಶೈಲಿಯ ಮೂಲಕ ತಮ್ಮ ಛಾಯೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದ ಅವರ ನೆನಪು ಇಂದಿಗೂ ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/FW8JhvJILu
“ರೂಮರ್ಸ್ ಎದುರಿಸೋಕೆ ರೆಬೆಲ್ ಪಾಠ” ? ?? https://t.co/h8s9aYFlzl#babeknows #babe #knows #hariprriya #ಅಂಬಿಅಮರ #ಅಂಬಿ68 #Ambareesh68 #HappyBirthdayAmbareesh sir ? pic.twitter.com/lxIrkgjeaH— HariPrriya (@HariPrriya6) May 29, 2020