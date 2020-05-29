Sandalwood stars and politicians are wishing late Ambareesh on his birthday. The Rebel Star, who was also a minister in previous Siddaramaiah government, would have turned 68 today.

Who was Ambi?

The actor-turned-politician was born on 29 May in 1952 in Doddarasinakere village of Mandya district to Huche Gowda and Padmamma. His original name was Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath.

He accidentally entered film industry when he played a brief antagonist role in hit movie Nagarahaavu. His character named Jalila impressed the audience and his journey in film industry got a good start. Later, He graduated to become a hero and acted in over 200 Kannada films.

Chakravyuha, Antha, Mannina Dhoni, Mandyada Gandu, Indrajith and Olavina Udugore were some of his popular movies.

His Personality

Known for his kind-hearted nature, he was considered a trouble shooter who had the knack of solving issues. His words were respected by the entire Kannada film industry and he was in the forefront on any issue related to the Cauvery water dispute.

Another unique nature of his character was his ability to make friends easily. As a result, the Rebel Star had well-wishers across the film industry and political circles.

He served as a Housing Minister in Siddaramaiah's government, but he did not contest in 2018 assembly elections due to health issues. A few months after his death, his wife Sumalatha contested in the Loksabha elections as an independent candidate from Mandya constituency and defeated Nikhil Kumar, son of then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Birthday Wishes Pouring In

From Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Sandalwood stars, many have remembered him on his special day. Check out the tweets below:

Sumalatha Ambareesh: #Ambareesh68

He would have turned 68 today But fate decided he would remain eternal

The man whose heart was as large as the universe itself

Proud to have walked a few steps along with him in life

Pavan Wadeyar: 68th birthday of the legend. We always miss you anna.