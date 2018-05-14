Amazon is raining discounts on a wide range of products during their summer sale. As the Amazon Summer Sale 2018 enters its second day, the e-commerce giant continues to offer heavy discounts on smartphones, laptops, mobile accessories and other electronic gadgets.

Buyers having ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can enjoy 10 percent instant discounts on select products, in addition to its 10 percent cashback. Also, customers get 10 percent cashback while shopping with Amazon Pay.

Here are some hard-to-miss deals from Amazon Summer Sale:

1. Nokia 6.1 (4GB + 64GB, Blue-Gold)

5.5-inch | 16MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera | 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | Android v8.0 Oreo | 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB | 3000mAH lithium-ion battery

M.R.P.: 20,095.00 | Sale: 18,999.00 (You Save: 1,096.00)

2. Vivo V7 (4GB + 32GB, Matte Black)

5.7-inch | 16MP primary camera | 24MP front-facing camera | 1440 x 720 pixels resolution | Android v7.1 Nougat | 4GB RAM | 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | 3000mAH lithium-ion battery

M.R.P.: 19,990.00 | Deal Price: 16,990.00 (You Save: 3,000.00)

3. Apple iPhone 6 (1GB + 32GB, Space Grey)

4.7-inch | 8MP primary camera | 1.2MP front-facing camera | 1334 x 750 pixels resolution iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 | 1GB RAM | 32GB internal memory | 1810mAH lithium-ion battery

M.R.P.: 29,500.00 | Deal Price: 23,999.00 (You Save: 5,501.00)

4. Lenovo PB500 Li-Polymer 10000mAH Power Bank (Black)

10000mAH lithium-polymer battery | Lightweight and portable | High-grade matte plastic exterior | Dual USB output | Short-circuit protection

M.R.P.: 2,999.00 | Deal Price: 795.00 (You Save: 2,204.00)

5. Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop 2017

Core i5 | 8GB LPDDR3 RAM | 128GB Solid State hard drive | MacOS Sierra | Integrated Graphics | 1.35kg | 1440x900 pixels per inch | 720p FaceTime HD camera

M.R.P.: 77,200.00 | Deal Price: 54,990.00 (You Save: 22,210.00)

