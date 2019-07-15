Smartphones these days are anything but cheap if you want the best of everything, which is why occasional sales give a reason to buy those expensive phones you've been eyeing all along. Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform, is hosting a limited period sale on its website to give steep discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is a 48-hour sale that ends Tuesday, July 16. Premium smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Apple, Huawei and Samsung are on discount during this rush-hour sale and it might be the perfect time to upgrade your phone. As the name of the sale suggests, it is exclusively for Prime subscribers so if you haven't enrolled yet then it will cost Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 a year.

We've handpicked some of the best deals you should not miss during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 series is all the rage right now, but don't forget about last year's OnePlus 6T just yet. There's more reason to recall the former flagship as it is being treated with an excellent discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

OnePlus 6T is available at its lowest price, starting at Rs 26,999 for 6GB+128GB model. The higher configuration models, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, can be ordered for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. This is an excellent deal on Amazon as it saves up to Rs 14,000 on the purchase and the device itself is not too bad even after the release of OnePlus 7.

Apple iPhone XR

If you ask anyone for an alternative to OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, the immediate response is the iPhone XR. You cannot get a better deal on Apple's flagship than the one you're getting during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

If you're happy with the base model, iPhone XR 64GB is going to cost you just Rs 49,999, which is Rs 26,901 cheaper than the launch price. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 54,999. The deal is so good that at the time of this writing both variants of iPhone XR were listed as sold out. You can keep checking for the stock or move on to other choices.

Samsung Galaxy S10

After Apple, Samsung takes huge precedence in premium phones. Samsung Galaxy S10 is worth checking out this Amazon sale. Since the iPhone XR is out of stock and if you're looking for a compact premium phone, then the Galaxy S10 won't disappoint you.

During Amazon sale, Samsung Galaxy S10 is selling at Rs 61,900 after a steep discount of Rs 9,100 on the 8GB+128GB configuration. The 8GB+512GB model is also available with a generous discount. It can be picked up for Rs 76,900 after a discount of Rs 15,100.

Huawei P30 Pro

If Samsung isn't your taste, go for the best flagship released in the market this year - Huawei P30 Pro. It is widely praised for what it offers and it is impressive. With the Amazon discount, the P30 Pro is a steal at Rs 63,990, a flat Rs 8,000 off. In addition, buyers also get Rs 15,990 worth Huawei Watch GT absolutely free.

Xiaomi Mi A2

If you're looking for a budget phone that doesn't break the savings, the Mi A2 makes a compelling offer. Buyers can choose from 4GB+64GB or 6GB+128GB models, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 is for those who want a premium phone on a budget. During the sale, Honor View 20 also gets treated with a sweet discount. It can be bought for Rs 27,999 - same price you'll buy the OnePlus 6T for. If you need higher configuration, there's an 8GB+256GB mode for Rs 35,999.

Vivo V15

Another mid-range offering comes from Vivo during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's another smartphone with full-view screen and a pop-up selfie camera but costs way less than its rivals. Vivo V15 is available with Rs 7,000 discount for Rs 19,990.

Oppo F9 Pro

Vivo's arch rival, Oppo is also participating in the Amazon Prime Day sale with a discount on its F9 Pro smartphone. Oppo F9 Pro is cheaper than Vivo's V15 and costs Rs 17,990. Buyers can save Rs 8,000 on this deal.

Redmi Y3

Going further cheaper in the budget will land you at this Xiaomi phone. Xiaomi Y3 is a recently-launched phone getting treated with Rs 1,000 discount during Amazon sale. It can be purchased for Rs 8,999.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Finally, if you've a liking towards Nokia phones, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a sound choice. Otherwise priced at Rs 13,999, Nokia 6.1 Plus can be picked up for Rs 11,999 on Amazon during the 48-hour sale.

Make sure you act fast and verify the prices before making the purchase. On top of the discounts, customers can also avail 10 percent instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards, exchange bonus and attractive EMI offers.