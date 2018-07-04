Five people died and several were injured after the landslide hit Brarimarg on the Baltal route. The group was on their way to Amarnath shine 14-kilometre from Baltal route when the incident took place. Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel carried out the rescue of pilgrims injured in the landslide. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his grief over the death of pilgrims.
Amarnath Yatra: 5 dead, several injured in landslide near J&K's Brarimarg
Five people died and several were injured after the landslide hit Brarimarg on the Baltal route.
Suggested Articles