Amid unprecedented security, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey.

A batch of 5,892 pilgrims, including 1,115 women, 31 children, and 16 transgender individuals, left the base camp early Wednesday morning to begin their journey for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine will commence on July 3 via twin routes—the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

"This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. I wish all spiritual seekers a safe, comfortable, and soul-stirring journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva," said the Lieutenant Governor.

Interacting with media persons, the LG said that the administration, people of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, and security forces have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

"Devotees have set off for Baba Barfani's darshan with great enthusiasm. Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. Despite terror threats, pilgrims of Bhole Baba are arriving in large numbers, demonstrating unwavering faith. I believe this year's Yatra will be even more historic than ever before," he added.

Flagged off holy Yatra of Baba Amarnath Ji earlier today. This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery.

Eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organizations, public representatives, senior officers from civil administration and security forces, members of the Shrine Board, and prominent citizens were present at the flag-off ceremony.

The Yatra, which formally begins in Kashmir on July 3, will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

As per data shared by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), more than 3.31 lakh devotees have registered so far for this year's Yatra.

Officials said that the LG performed pooja upon his arrival at the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp before flagging off convoys headed toward both base camps in Kashmir. He was accompanied by local MLAs, senior officials, and religious leaders.

Regarding security arrangements, the LG said the Yatra is being monitored 24x7 from the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room, with an RFID-based tracking system also in place.

He informed that a 100-bed hospital has been set up by ONGC at both Chandanwari and Baltal base camps. Additionally, a Board Office and Yatri Niwas have been inaugurated in Srinagar, with another such facility scheduled for inauguration in Baltal on July 4.

My statement to media during the Flag-off ceremony of the First Batch of Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims.

"Since 2022, facilities for Amarnath pilgrims have significantly improved. The twin routes leading to the cave shrine, which were earlier six feet wide, have now been widened to twelve feet," the LG said.

Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Om Namah Shivay", more than 5,000 enthusiastic pilgrims braved heavy rain as they left in a convoy of vehicles from Jammu, which has been transformed into a city of devotion and divine fervour.