At least 15 pilgrims were killed and 40 others are missing after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst hit the holy cave area of Amarnath Shrine on Friday evening.

For the first time after 1996, Amarnath Yatra has been hit by natural calamity. In 1996, the number of pilgrims visiting Amarnath that year was at an all-time high. Between, August 21 and 25, nearly one lakh Yatris were simultaneously moving either up or down between Jammu and the holy cave.

The administration had not anticipated such a heavy rush of Yatris. Nearly 242 Yatris had lost their lives due to exhaustion, exposure, and freezing in 1996.

Cloud burst occurred at 5.30 pm

According to the initial reports the cloud burst occurred at around 5:30 p.m. and triggered flash floods en route the cave shrine. More than two dozen tents and three langers were washed away by the floods. Some other tents were also affected due to the gushing waters, officials said.

While a few persons were rescued, 40-50 people are said to be still missing. Reports said that 15 bodies have been found and at least five of them are females.

Within minutes after the cloud burst, members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with teams of J&K Police, Army, ITBP, BSF and other forces started a massive rescue operation.

PM, Home Minister express pain over tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident."Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath's cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations. Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF, and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the Home Minister said.

LG briefs PM, Home Minister

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He briefed them about the situation.

"Spoke to Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation", the LG tweeted.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims.

"Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP, and Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirms that he is "in constant touch with the UT administration. The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance," tweets Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Amarnath Yatra information to general public

In view of inclement weather conditions and cloud burst, General public is advised to contact following telephone numbers for any kind of assistance.

Joint Police Control Room Pahalgam

9596779039

9797796217

01936243233

01936243018

Police control room Anantnag

9596777669

9419051940

01932225870

01932222870

Sonia Gandhi, Mehbooba, NC express shock over the tragedy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi extends condolences to bereaved families over the Amarnath cave cloudburst incident, saying, "I was very distressed to learn about the tragic death of many pilgrims on account of cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K"

Meanwhile, National inference expressed shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives at a base camp for the Amarnath pilgrimage due to cloudburst. "May the deceased rest in peace. Our condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," NC said in a tweet.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was saddened and shocked to know about the tragic cloudburst accident near the Amarnath cave.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," she said in a tweet.