Punjab's political scene is going through a turbulent phase and the media is trying to keep up pace with constant news and updates. However, one man got rather miffed with his name being constantly dragged into the soup.

Amrinder Singh, India's goalie whose name sounds similar to Punjab's ex-CM Capt. Amarinder Singh took to his Twitter account Thursday noon to express his dissent but in a rather funny way.

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team ?? and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab ?? Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

His post brought in a much-needed break from the political clamor and put in some light air into the scene; habitually, memes and funny reactions followed.

His tweet even managed to receive a response from Capt. Amarinder Singh, who empathized with his situation and wished him well for the games ahead.

"I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead," the ex-CM wrote.

The ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper recently made news after getting tested positive for Covid-19 due to which he would no longer be a part of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship starting tomorrow in Maldives.