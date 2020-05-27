SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 might be holding the record of the highest-grossing movie in India at the box office, but Amitabh Bachchan feels that his Amar Akbar Anthony is bigger hit than the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer.

The Big B, on the occasion of Amar Akbar Anthony completing 43 years of its release, tweeted that the Manmohan Desai's classic movie had minted Rs 7.25 crore wayback in 1977 and if inflation adjusted, the collection of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is higher than Baahubali 2.

"T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2 The Conclusion today! #43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony," he posted.

The business and the market is the last four decades have gonethough sea changes in the last four decades, but the fact remains is Amar Akbar Anthony was one of the biggest hits at the Indian box office in 70s. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor had played the lead roles.

Big B was seen in the role of liquor dealer, Vinod Khanna, a cop and Rishi Kapoor enacted the character of a qawalli singer. The combined strength of three big names ensured the movie enjoy good footfalls across the country after getting good word-of-mouth from cine-goers.

Baahubali 2 Collection

Whereas Baahubali 2 was a pan-Indian movie, released in multiple languages. The movie, which had Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the female leads, minted over Rs 1800 crore in 2017.

Big B Shares Throwback Pic

The legendary Bollywood actor shared a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta are also seen."SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song My name is Anthony Gonsalves' .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front.[si]" he posted.

However, the actor was not sure of the film's success when the director narrated the story. He posted, "When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..

It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..

Doesn't happen now ... gone are those days !!"