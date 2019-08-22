The first thing I noticed when I met Amanda was her smooth, glowing skin. This 5'11 goddess has skin as smooth as porcelain. It was dewy and very shinny. Kind of like glass. Amanda Van Annan, a model, turned actress was here to talk to me about her latest venture.

"I never really knew what to do with my life after my modeling career. I embarked on a journey of self-discovery, I moved to LA, started acting, and then did some television producing".

Last year Amanda ventured into a whole new sphere. Taking everything she had learned along the way she launched her blog called, "The dichotomy of beauty." Re-established herself as a beauty guru and is currently one of the foremost beauty experts, especially in the anti-aging sector.

Amanda says, finding her true authentic self was hard. Eventually, she put all her skills together and realized she could make something of all her experiences. "Hey, this is what I am good at. This is what I like this is my true passion. I need to create something out of this".

So this 5'11, glamazon put her resources together and got some advice from some famous friends and put together her blog titled, "The Dichotomy of Beauty."

"My blog is a place to delve into what beauty is. "It's a blog, but not your typical one, I talk about everything and try to start conversations about who we are, how we look, and what beauty is. What is beautiful to you may not be beautiful to me".

When asked, what is the next big thing on her agenda? Amanda smiles, sheepishly and says. "There is a lot more to come from this blog. I am branding out into skincare and adviser services as well as personal development and beauty coaching. I believe we are all beautiful, no matter how we feel inside. The popular concept of beauty may not work for you, but, that does not mean you are not beautiful."

As for what's coming up next, Amanda has been busy working on various television, movie and production projects and will be doing a co-production with a famous Bollywood studio.

You go, girl.... can't wait !!

