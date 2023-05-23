Bollywood celebs have been bringing their fashion A-game for the Cannes red carpet. While celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan have wowed the world with their fashion choices, there were some new faces who also managed to leave a mark. Take a look at some of the stunning Indian debuts at Cannes this year.

Mouni Roy: While it is common for Bollywood actresses to join the French Riviera, actresses from small screen seldom get the opportunity to join the event. But, Mouni Roy was a ray of sunshine at the Cannes red carpet. The Naagin actress left the world dazzled with her bright and refreshing look. The easy-breezy yellow gown and sunglasses look ticked all the right boxes. While Mouni's look was quite well put together, what made it stand out was how effortless it looked.

Shannon K: Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon K, was another unexpected name at the Cannes film festival. The Poo Bear singer made heads turn at the Indiana Jones premiere. She wore a gorgeous gown by Ukrainian designers Blanc de Blancs & Lana Marinenko and totally stole the show.

Sapna Chaudhary: Another celeb we were surprised to see at the Cannes was Haryanavi dance sensation – Sapna Chaudhary. The former Bigg Boss contestant owned the red carpet as she walked in a beautiful creation in association with Air France. The regional beauty's journey from Haryana to the global stage was a proud moment for our country.

Aman Gupta – Priya Dagar: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta and wife, Priya Dagar definitely were the names we had not expected to see there. Having said that, the two left no stone unturned in turning heads with their stellar debut.