Amala Paul got the shock of her life when a stranger had approached her and asked her to give a sexual favour at a dance studio. She had quickly recovered and filed a complaint against the person named Alagesan, a 40-year old businessman. The incident had occurred two years ago and there is some progress in the case.

Progress of the Story

According to the latest reports, Alagesan had claimed that he had asked the sexual favour from Amala Paul on behalf of one Bhaskaran. The latter had approached the Madras High court to stay investigations against him, pleading before the court that he was "innocent."

The case came up for hearing on Monday, 17 February, and the court has given interim stay in favour of Bhaskaran.

The Shameful Incident

The actress had filed the case against Alagesan with T Nagar police station on 31 January, 2018. The Chennai police flung into action quickly and Alagesan, under sections 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Talking to the media, Amala Paul had said, "I went to dance practice for that event. While I was practising, he came inside. He spoke as though he was part of the event. He spoke to me like he was someone known at the event. He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That's why I have complained. He has spoken like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour." The incident occurred at Kollywood choreographer Sridhar's dance studio.

"I should not let it go. Because there are many independent working women like me. If there is no safety, then I don't know why we're living," she had claimed.