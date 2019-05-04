Using foul language to criticise or troll celebrities or public figures is a common sight on social media with the massive rise in internet consumption in the country. With or without realising the consequences of their comments, there are people, who casually pass lewd remarks on public platforms. Film stars and notably actresses are at the receiving end even for a simple post which might have a zero impact on the people.

The classic example that we have in our hands now is the response to Amala Paul's latest picture. Last evening, the actress posted two picture of her and captioned it, "They told me I can be whatever I want to be, today I'm a happy mango. #happyvibes #gypsysoul #yellove #feelingfine. [sic]" Apparently, her comments indicated that she loves the yellow colour.

Unfortunately, her followers found a different meaning to the picture as they started commenting on her assets. Soon her timeline was filled with vulgar and filthy comments which clearly expose their own mindset. Yet her hardcore fans did not bother about offensive remarks and showered sweet messages to her stating that the 27-year old looks beautiful in the latest pictures.

This is not the first time where Amala Paul is targeted on social media. Earlier, the actress had come under criticism for wearing glamorous outfits. Especially, the bold first look of her upcoming film Aadai was slammed by sanskari people.

Nonetheless, Amala Paul is unaffected by such criticism and continues to post what she likes to share with her fans on social media sites.