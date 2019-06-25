Amala Paul, who is basking in the good response coming her way for the recently-released teaser from her upcoming movie Aadai, has lost an interesting project. She was signed to play the female lead in Vijay Sethupathi's next movie, but the actress has opted out of the project.

Rumours are rife that after signing the untitled movie, Amala Paul quit the project citing date issues. Thus forcing the makers to find a suitable replacement for her.

After considering a few actresses, the makers zeroed in on Megha Akash, who grabbed the offer. The young talent is joining the shoot in Ooty from Tuesday.

Megha Akash started her career with Telugu film Lie. In a matter of two years, she has been part of a couple of movies that include Rajinikanth's Petta and Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

Amala Paul is working on a few Malayalam movies like Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Aadujeevitham, Parannu Parannu and Cadaver.

Coming back to Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash's film, the shooting of the untitled movie commenced last week. It is directed by newbie Venkata Krishna Roganath, who had earlier worked under noted filmmaker SP Jananathan, and funded by Esakki Durai on the banner of Chandara Arts.

It is a musical romance film in which director Magizh Thirumeni is playing the role of an antagonist.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a musician for which he is donning a new avatar. The film has Nivas K Prasanna's music, Mahesh Muthusamy's cinematography and Sathish Surya's editing.