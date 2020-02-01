Director AL Vijay's father AL Azhagappan has created a fresh controversy by speaking about his son's divorce with actress Amala Paul. He has shockingly held actor-filmmaker Dhanush responsible for the troubles in his son's marriage.

Amala Paul Broke Promise

According to The Times of India, AL Azhagappan, in an interview with a YouTube channel, has said that Amala Paul had agreed to quit films after marrying AL Vijay. However, the actress was convinced to act in his production Amma Kanakku by Dhanush.

Thereafter, Amala Paul decided to act again in the films. AL Azhagappan's comments have now created a big controversy in Kollywood.

This is not the first time that AL Azhagappan has spoken about AL Vijay and Amala Paul's split. Earlier, he had lashed out at the Aadai actress in a TV interview for failing to keep her promise and acting in movies. He had alleged that her aspiration killed her relationship with AL Vijay.

AL Vijay on his Split with Amala Paul

However, neither AL Vijay nor Amala Paul has revealed the reason behind their divorce. Over his split, the director had said, "The portrayal of women in my films with dignity and self respect, reflects the amount of respect I have towards them. When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her to the best of my ability. And she continued acting even after marriage. The new found accusations that me or my family were stopping her from work is completely untrue,"

"The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust, when that is breached the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot," he said in a press release. Vijay added that he is left with no other choice than divorce even though he never thought his relationship will Amala would end this way.

"With lots of pain in my heart, I have decided to move on in life in a dignified manner. The gender bias in certain section of the media without knowing the actual facts damages the personal and professional integrity of mine, which is much more painful than the original episode of departing," Vijay had stated.

Meanwhile, the couple has moved on their lives. While AL Vijay married Dr R Aishwarya in a low-key event last year, while Amala Paul is pursuing her dreams to act in the film.