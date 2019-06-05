Amala Paul's upcoming movie Aadai has got the clearance from the regional censor board for its release. The Tamil film has been issued 'A' (adults) certificate for its bold scenes and violence.

Reports claim that the makers wanted the film to get 'U/A' certificate, but it has a lot of violence which made the censor board members issue 'A' certificate for Aadai. It has to be seen whether the team approaches the revising committee to reconsider the certification.

The first look poster had raised eyebrows where Amala Paul was seen in a bold avatar. Amala Paul was seen crying for help with the actress almost being stripped and her assets being covered by tissue papers.

It clearly indicates that the film is going to tell the story of a rape victim. The poster looked realistic and her expressions are perfect for the character.

It hogged the limelight across the film industries. Now, there are plans to release the film in Telugu and Malayalam languages, given the response that the poster has received by the cine-goers.

The release date is yet to be locked in, but the buzz is that Aadai will be out in the month of July.

Aadai is written and directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. Viji Subramaniyan has produced the flick, which has Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and others in the cast.

Pradeep Kumar has composed the music, Vijay Karthik Kanna has handled the cinematography, while Shafique Mohammed Ali has edited the flick.