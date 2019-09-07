Amala Paul has taken a break from work once again and having a holiday apparently with her friends. The actress, who was recently in Pondicherry, has now posted pictures of her latest adventure which have now gone viral.

In the latest photos, Amala Paul has donned a blue swimsuit. In one of the pictures, she is seen getting ready to jump into the water. She has give two difference poses for the other two snaps in the same costume.

She shared the pictures on her social media sites and wrote, "Everything that kills me makes me feel alive! #swimtime #FridayFeeling #AmalaPaul. [sic]" It has garnered close to 75,000 likes on Instagram till the story went for publishing.

On the professional front, Amala Paul's recent release Aadai has failed to live up to the expectations at the box office. Despite create a huge buzz before the release, the movie could not convert craze into business.

Nonetheless, Amala Paul's performance has been unanimously hailed by the audience and critics. More importantly, her daring nude act came as a shock, but as it has been aesthetically shot, the 27-year old was appreciated for doing the controversial scene.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul will be next seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola, a thriller in which Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi is doing an important role. She is also working in Blessy's Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham in which she has paired up with Prithviraj Sukumaran.