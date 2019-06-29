The second poster from Amala Paul's upcoming movie Aadai has been unveiled on Saturday, 29 June. She is impressive in this latest promotional material as well.

"I'll fight I'll survive let obstacles come,big or small I'll shine I'll stand tall crush them to bits&blow away the dust my strength is the only thing i trust for freedom&happiness combined i thrive cos if u have will,then no one can fail well this is just me,its my tale #Aadai. [sic]" Amala Paul captioned the poster and released it on social media sites.

In the first look poster, bruised and battered Amala Paul was seen crying for help even as she was holding on to a pipe. In the latest poster, she firmly stands up holding the pipe with tissue papers protecting her modesty.

The first two posters clearly projects Amala Paul to be a victim of a rape. The costume has remained the same in both the looks although the body languages are quite different. It is believed to be a rape-and-revenge exploitation horror film.

Amala Paul has stunned the fans with her courageous role. The movie is expected to address a serious issue plaguing the society.

In the first teaser, which was released recently by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar, Amala Paul shocked her fans by going nude. The makers are planning to give a lot of surprises in the days to come.

The second teaser is on the way. "Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you". Chin up and march on @Amala_ams. #AADAITeaser2 in few days. #AADAI. [sic]" director Rathna Kumar announced on Twitter.

Viji Subramaniyan-produced film has Pradeep Kumar and Oorka's music, Vijay Karthik Kannan's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.