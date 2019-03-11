Amala Paul loves adventure sports and has a craving to learn new things. The actress regularly takes out time to do such activities that give her strength to face new challenges which come her way in life.

Surfing has come as the latest challenge on her learning path. For over three and a half months, she has been putting efforts to learn it in a village in Auroville, Puducherry. The gorgeous actress shared about the latest development on her social media sites.

"Beach is the answer no matter what the question is! Back to school, this time surf school. Learning to surf [sic]," she wrote on her Instagram account.

The 27-year-old also spoke about it last month with The Hindu. "I was surfing. The waves were pretty rough, but I did not feel like getting out of the water," she was quoted as saying by the daily while talking about her new adventure.

However, what caught her fans' attention is her two-piece swimsuit. She has donned a blue and black swimwear. The actress looks hot in the costume and gives a glimpse of her well-maintained figure.

Amala Paul had recently done a photoshoot on a beach and her snaps had gone viral. A collage of the pictures can be seen below:

On the professional front, Amala Paul's next movies are Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Rathna Kumar's Aadai and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.