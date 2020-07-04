The hunt for the heroine for Balakrishna's next movie with Boyapati Srinu has continued as the makers are approaching the leading names of the South Indian film industry. The latest buzz in the Tollywood is that Amala Paul has received the offer to pair up with Balakrishna.

Reports say that Amala Paul is approached to play the female lead in the Balakrishna-starrer. The talks are said to be on and the audience are now eagerly forward to see her in a straight Telugu film.

Her Projects

Currently, Amala Paul was last seen in her controversial film Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a survival drama written and directed by Blessy. On the work front, she is busy with South Indian version of Hindi web series Lust Stories.

She is also part of Mahesh Bhatt's yesteryear actress Parveen Babhi's biopic.

Meanwhile, the actress is spending her time with her family members in Kerala. Amala Paul shared a few pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "There's a situation and the elders are dealing with it, but I am too restless and I can't help but express my opinion! ‍♀️

Even when it's raining outside and I'm not wearing footwear, I somehow find a way to go out and just express it...Get it out of my system!‍♀️

Another monkey who was supposed to deal with the problem is enjoying his photography and is making us recreate the situation after the situation is resolved.‍♀️

If you are still reading this all I meant to say is, there was a situation, period. "