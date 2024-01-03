Popular actress Amala Paul recently shared the news of her pregnancy with her followers on social media, making the announcement on Wednesday (January 3). Amala Paul began the New Year 2024 with exciting news - she's expecting her first child with her husband, Jagat Desai. Their lavish wedding took place in November 2023, and they joyfully shared the pregnancy news just two months after their marriage.

The soon-to-be mother wrote a brief message when she shared pictures on her official Instagram account. In her post, she wrote, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you." Can you guess what that means?

The 32-year-old actress chose a unique way to share the wonderful news with her followers. She looked confident and stylish in a beautiful red outfit while proudly showing off her baby bump. Jwala Gutta and other famous personalities congratulated her and left comments on her post.

As Amala shared her pregnancy news, fans filled the comments section of her post with messages and well wishes for the soon-to-be parents. They expressed their heartfelt congratulations and support.

However, some online users questioned whether Amala Paul was pregnant before her marriage, as one of the Netizen commented, 'how is it possible just within a month of marriage'. But Amala Paul fans defended her, commenting that having children without formal marriage is common in some places and that there are more pressing societal issues to focus on.

Sharing the same, one user wrote, "It's not rare to have kids without marrying in other countries-there are civil partners, people living together without a civil partnership and having kids and a family, it is not mandatory to have the function or certificate to decide the person you are sharing your life with. It is only a major problem in few places. Like we don't have any other major issues in our society- like poverty, unemployment, women's safety, communal problems, political instability, wars and many more. We are always majorly concerned about how people's private life is going on (sic)."

Before marrying Jagat Desai, Amala Paul was previously married to AL Vijay. Their wedding took place on June 12, 2014, in Chennai. Unfortunately, they separated because of differences between Amala and her in-laws regarding her career in the film industry.

Amala married Jagat Desai in a beautiful ceremony held in Kochi, Kerala, on November 5, 2023. Shortly after their wedding, within two months, she announced her pregnancy. Last year, her lavender-themed wedding celebrations garnered a lot of attention on social media.