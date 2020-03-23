Self-quarantine, lockdowns, social distancing, basically all the lifestyle changes that comprise the pandemic have forced people to be innovative. New modes of interaction, new modes of communication and definitely a lot of wondering about what to do.

Shahid Kapoor too spent a bit of his time interacting with fans on Instagram. He did a little 'Ask me anything' session where he answered a couple of questions from his fans. He also gave us a little input as to how exactly Mira Rajput changed his life.

Shahid Kapoor reveals that he always listens to Mira Rajput

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world and everybody is confined to staying indoors. While this is a necessity, it means finding new, interesting ways to pass time. Especially for stars who are used to being on the go, 24 by 7.

Shahid Kapoor used some of the self-quarantine time to answer questions fans had for him. On Instagram, he participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' session. And, the questions surely came. The actor answered questions on Jersey, his upcoming film. He also provided tips on how to grow a beard and his reason to stay motivated during the lockdown.

The Bollywood actor also answered a question on which three habits changed his life and here was his answer, "Being a vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife." While the other two make sense and are typical answers we can expect of anybody, the last one is sweet. In another question, Shahid told fans about his idea of a soulmate, "Being there when it matters."

The Kabir Singh actor revealed he knew as much as us when it came to the release date of Jersey. He hoped to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen again soon, let everybody know he's a fan of Hrithik Roshan and stated a fact that everybody loves Salman Khan.

A fan asked about how to spend time during quarantine and here was his answer, "Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly...be with family." He advised fans to stay healthy, eat well and stay positive. You can't go wrong with that formula.