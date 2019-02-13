Tennis legend Roger Federer says returning to the top of the ATP Rankings is no longer a priority for him.

Federer had lost the world number one spot to Rafael Nadal in 2018. At the end of the same year, the Spanish tennis star was pipped by Novak Djokovic to lead the rankings table.

Djokovic has made his position at the top even firmer after winning the 2019 Australian Open after defeating Nadal in the final.

Federer, 37, knows he cannot play like he was in his 20s and lesser tournaments mean less chance of clinching the world number one spot again.

"I'm old, I play less tournaments. It is almost impossible to regain the world No 1 rank. I prefer to be ranked lower and achieve great achievements," Federer told RTS.

Federer's chances of another Grand Slam will be in France during the 2019 French Open.

Over the last few years, Federer has decided to skip the second Grand Slam event of the calendar year. In 2019, Federer wants to be part of the Roland Garros.

"I hope to play without pressure. What I like about the French is that they are all connected with tennis. They love this sport. I have a lot of fans and a lot of support," said the 20 time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal has been dominant at the French Open for more than a decade and Federer only won the French Open in 2009. Federer says that success is one of the best moments of his career.

"My victory at Roland-Garros (in 2009) remains one of the most beautiful moments of my career," added Federer.

"There is still a huge way to go. You have to have a little luck, have a good draw, know how to start well."