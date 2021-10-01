Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, and Allu Venkatesh celebrated the birth anniversary of their grandfather- the legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah. The trio unveiled the statue of their grandfather on this occasion.

The Allu Studio and Allu Ramalingaiah's statue

It is also reported that the Allu family had earlier broken the coconut for their upcoming big venture. Going into the details, the Allu family members have decided to establish a movie studio in the memory of Allu Ramalingaiah. So, the family grabbed this opportunity and inaugurated the statue of their grandfather at the upcoming 'Allu Studio'.

The Allu family owns land in one of the prime areas of Hyderabad. It is also reported that the construction of Allu Studios is going on, at a high pace after a groundbreaking ceremony which happened place last year.

Allu Arjun along with his brothers Bobby (Allu Venkatesh), and Allu Sirish unveiled the statue of his grandfather. The trio posed for a pic beside the statue today at the event. The 'PUSHPA' actor shared a click with a heartfelt note on his social media pages.

"Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & Allu Sirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios", Allu Arjun wrote.

Needless to say, Allu Arjun is one of the most happening heroes in Tollywood right now. Well, behind the great talent is a grandfather who left his legendary acting skills for the coming generations. He is none other than Allu Ramalingaiah.