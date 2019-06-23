Allu Venkatesh, fondly called as Bobby, who is the elder son of Tollywood producer Allu Aravind, got married on Friday. Well, this is Bobby's second marriage. Bobby is someone who doesn't like to be in limelight and so, always makes sure that he stays away from media's eyes.

The business tycoon has tied the knot on Friday with Neela Shah at a private ceremony where only family members and very close friends were present. Instead of a grand wedding, the family chose a simple ceremony at their house in Jubilee Hills.

Neela is a fitness trainer and runs a yoga centre in the city with her sister. She is an MBA graduate from Pune University. The couple has been in love for some time now and they have chosen to be with each other forever.

As he is going to start a new life, the 45-year-old Allu scion wanted to share the good news with his well-wishers, and so, he took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Folks I am married !!!... this is a new beginning for me. Please Bless me!!! It got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However, God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this."

Pictures from the wedding have been shared online by the team of a wedding planner and fans of the family wished Bobby on his big day.

Surprisingly, actor Allu Arjun couldn't attend this wedding and he is busy shooting for his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, which has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Allu Sirish, Sreeja Konidela and Surekha Konidela were seen in some of the photographs.

Bobby married Neelima Bandi in 2005 and they separated in 2016, after 11 years of their wedding. They have a daughter called Anvitha.