Allu Arjun has expanded his market to Hindi belt with Pushpa 1. The actor, whose popularity was restricted to South India, has now become a household name with his latest flick among audience across the country.

The movie has made a business over Rs 75 crore from the Hindi belt alone even when the audience have been hesitant to come to theatres since the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The box office collection is an indication of Allu Arjun's acceptance by the Hindi audience. This, in turn, will become ensure to get him a pay hike.

Allu Arjun's Remuneration for Pushpa

In fact, Allu Arjun has reportedly asked the makers to increase his salary for Pushpa 2. For the first part of the movie, he got around Rs 32 crore.

Considering the success of Pushpa 1, the makers might not hesitate to pay an additional sum. It has to be noted that Rashmika Mandanna too had demanded a pay hike from the producers.

Rashmika Mandanna was paid Rs 2 crore for the first instalment and she demanded a 50 per cent hike to work in the sequel. It means she has asked Rs 3 crore paycheck. The makers have agreed to pay her the said amount, say reports.

The worldwide collection of the movie is estimated to be over Rs 275 crore. The makers of the movie are expecting the flick to gross over Rs 325 crore during its entire theatrical run.

"We want to thank audience from all across the world for making the film a huge blockbuster. We are very happy. We thank Allu Arjun and Sukumar for giving us this opportunity. Thanks, Rashmika Mandanna, other cast members, and crew for being a part of this movie. The film has so far collected Rs 275 crore gross. As per my expectations, Pushpa is going to collect a total gross of Rs 325 crore to Rs 350 crore during its entire theatrical run. Pushpa is the highest grosser of 2021 and we are so proud of it," The Indian Express quotes producer Naveen Yerneni as saying.