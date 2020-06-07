Telugu actor Allu Arjun is not just a name down south, but a brand that has rage and craze. Allu Arjun is not only known for his on-screen performance but also his dance, funky hairstyles, fashion choices, and a lot more. No wonder why he is know as 'Stylish Star'.

The actor began his career as a lead actor with Gangotri and then rose to fame with films like Arya, Bunny, Happy, and others. Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is one of the biggest producers in Tollywood and his grandfather late Allu Ramalingaiah was a veteran actor who was a pillar to the industry. But still, becoming a star and making it big as an actor was not a path of filled with roses.

Currently, he is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood, whose kitty is full of films. Besides owning some really big luxury things in his life, the actor receives heavy sum as remuneration. Read to know the actor's net worth.

Remuneration

Allu Arjun's remuneration a couple of years ago was around Rs 15 crore. But due to Na Peru Surya Na Illu India turning up as a disaster at the box office, the actor did not make films for more than a year. With his recent blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramlo being a blockbuster, the buzz is that his remuneration is more than Rs 25 crores now.

Net worth

In a report published by Republic World, Allu Arjun is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 360 crores. His new home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of the costliest areas, is under construction and he has named it as 'Blessing'.

Allu Arjun's vanity van is called Falcon and he spent Rs 7 crore on it. It is one of the costliest vanity vans in the south. He is known for the most expensive things he owns. As per a report in Times Now, Allu Arjun even wore a t-shirt worth Rs 65,000 and shoes worth Rs 1.45 lakh. He owns some costly cars like Jaguar XJL, Audi A7, BMW X5 and the one that he bought recently is a black Range Rover.

On the work front, Bunny will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. This film is going to be a pan-Indian project and has an ensemble cast of A-list actors from the south.