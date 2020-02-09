As a part of the success celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, Allu Arjun has hosted three big parties. While one was for the team of the film, the other was for media personnel and the third was for the closest friends in industry, distributors, and family who spread a good word of mouth about the film. Two of the parties were held at their house in Jubilee Hills and one was at a pub.

Allu Arjun pays bills

As per the latest reports, Allu Arjun has paid bills for all these parties. But rumour mills say that he sent all the bills to S Radhakrishna, who is one of the producers of the film. We hear that Allu Arjun has been really upset with these kinds of rumours, which will definitely spoil his image as a person.

His father Allu Aravind, and their banner Geetha Arts has also produced Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and half of all the money the film has garnered goes to the Allu family itself. So this means that the actor doesn't even have to think how much he is spending for the parties.

It is said that a few people from the industry itself have said that Allu Arjun is wasting the producer's money but in fact, he really doesn't have to look at how much he is spending. Meanwhile, the film is still running successfully in theatres.