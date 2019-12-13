Stylish star Allu Arjun himself is a superstar down south. He is called as Mallu Star by his Malayalam fans. But, his son Allu Ayaan is a fan of someone else. Allu Arjun junior is a fan of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his dance. Allu Arjun is a much better dancer than Mahesh Babu, but his son loves Mahesh's dance. Well, there is no compulsion that he has been a fan of his dad's dance only and kids have their preferences and choices.

So, to make his son's dream come true, Allu Arjun took Ayaan and Mahesh Babu. We have learnt that Ayaan was super happy seeing Mahesh and meeting his favourite hero. Also, sources have said that Ayaan was experiencing that fanboy moment when he saw Mahesh for the very first time.

Well, he might still not know how popular his father is as a star and that it is very easy for him to keep meeting Mahesh regularly. Also, it is said that Ayaan began riding a bicycle regularly only after watching Sreemanthudu. How sweet his love for the actor is. Isn't it?

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu busy with upcoming films

On the work front, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are busy with their upcoming films. Allu Arjun is working on the post-production work for his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapuramlo which is a Trivikram Srinivas directorial, which is releasing on January 12. This film has Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth and others in key roles.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nekevaru is releasing on January 11 and it is directed by Anil Ravipudi. This film has Vijayashanti in a key role and Rashmika Mandanna has paired up with Mahesh Babu for the first time. Both the actors are going to compete with each other at the box office as part of the Sankranti race.