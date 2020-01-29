Even after a couple of years post the release of the second part of Baahubali franchise, the film is still receiving praise from everywhere. It has become so popular even that it has set the standards of being an example to many other films worldwide and also, it is like a guide to many filmmakers who want to make some amazing films.

During the success celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, actor Allu Arjun also took a chance to appreciate the masterpiece. The actor said that he never got a chance to speak about the film on a public platform, but spoke to Rajamouli personally about the film. This is because the actor didn't speak to the media even during the promotions of Na Peru Surya also. So he took the time to find the right platform to speak about it.

Allu Arjun said, "Prabhas is worthy of each and every bit of appreciation he got for Bahubali. He could have scored numerous blockbusters in a span of five years after Mirchi. Of the five years he dedicated for Bahubali, he could have relaxed for three and a half years after working for one and a half years had he done commerical films. His sacrifice and determination is to be commended. I felt very happy after coming to know that a statue of his was established at Madam Tussauds. Records are very contemporary. We might achieve one today, but someone else will do it in the next six weeks. However, the love from the audience is permanent. No one can replace that."

Why Baahubali is worth praises

Undoubtedly, Baahubali is worth praises even for a decade from now and ever after. Rajamouli is now busy with RRR, which has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others in lead roles. The shoot of the film is happening at a brisk pace and it is said that the film might release during Dasara this year. The multi starrer project is being made under a budget of Rs 350 crore and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.