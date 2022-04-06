Telugu films are the latest craze of the nation, undoubtedly. There was a time when superstars down south including Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth couldn't crack the Hindi film market. Many of these stars even went to do Multi starters to keep their Bollywood market going.

Even Rajinikanth - Shankar's ambitious project 2.0 needed Akshay Kumar to cover the pan India market. But it looks like things are changing and the main reason is Telugu stars. Be it Allu Arjun's Pushpa or Prabhas' Saaho or Ram Charan - NTR's RRR, Telugu movies are creating a rage at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, dubbed Telugu films are grossing much higher figures than some Hindi films.

Let's take a look at the five most wanted Telugu stars who are a huge craze in North India.

Prabhas

He is the country's first legitimate pan Indian hero. Post the stupendous success of Baahubali, even that Prabhas sign is massive, grandeur and national. Today, the name Prabhas has stardom across the nation. He is currently busy with three big-budget flicks, Saalar, Adipurush and Project K. An estimated Rs 1,500 crore is riding on his shoulders.

Ram Charan

Director Rajamouli is an important factor in making Telugu heroes national icons. He did it in Baahubali and now again in RRR. However, Charan is already a known name in North India. His dubbed version of Magadheera (again a Rajamouli directorial) has a huge fan following. Ever since then, his fan following has been growing slow and steady. He also starred in the 2013 Bollywood film Toofan. With RRR, he has become a national star.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is yet to make his official Bollywood debut however he is a household name in North India, thanks to Pushpa and its rage. The actor recently met filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai and we are sure something exciting is cooking up. Currently, he is focused completely on Pushpa 2: The Rule which is expected to seal his seat across the nation strongly.

NTR Jr

Unlike many of his counterparts, NTR Jr is yet to explore the Bollywood market directly. However, his Telugu films like Baadshah, Samba, Shakti, Dammu, Brindavanam, Simhadri, Adhurs, Yamadonga, Temper, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava are a craze in Hindi speaking states.

Mahesh Babu

He is one of the first stars to take the dubbed films craze outside Telugu speaking states. His dubbed movies have a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North India. However, he is yet to star in a direct Bollywood film.