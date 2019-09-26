Expectations on Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, being directed by Trivikram Srinivas, are running high. With everything, from the ensemble cast to the title, being kept under the drapes, fans are eagerly waiting for updates from the makers.

In the first look poster, which has now gone viral, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a suit, sitting on a stool and a security guard lightening his cigar. The romantic entertainer has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is expected to have an engaging storyline.

As per the latest update, the film is going to release on January 12, on the eve of Sankranti, but an official confirmation is awaited.

The shoot of the film is currently happening at a brisk pace and sources from the production house have revealed that the makers are in plans to shoot an exclusive promotional song.

Speculations are rife that the song will feature the entire cast and its music will be composed by SS Thaman.

It is said that the idea of making a special video song is of Allu Arjun's and director and producer Radhakrishna are happy with this unique idea which will increase the buzz around the film.

The story revolves around a house named Vaikunthapuramlo and the drama is filled with witty one liners, interesting characterisations and good enough emotional dosage.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas had earlier teamed up for Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. Both films have been blockbusters at the box office. After Na Peru Surya Na Illu India, which released in May, 2018, Allu Arjun did not announce any film for a year. So his fans are waiting to see him on the silver screen once again.