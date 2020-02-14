Allu Arjun often keeps attending parties in Mumbai. And every time he travels there, he doesn't like to stay in hotels. So that is why, he bought a house there. This is something not many know. Also, there is one more reason behind the actor purchasing a house in Mumbai.

There have been a lot of rumours Allu Arjun's Bollywood debut. But finally, looks like he has his eyes on it. The actor recently appeared on a talk show with Anupama Chopra where he revealed a lot about his films, his working style and plans on working with Bollywood too.

He said that he has a sweet affection for Hindi film industry and that he would definitely like to be part of it. "I am looking for that perfect script with which I can make my Bollywood debut. My first move in Bollywood will matter a lot. A lot of actors from south have done films in Hindi and I have a lot to learn from them. Mostly, content is important," said the actor.

Also, in another interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed that the first Hindi film he ever watched was Karan Arjun. And that he enjoyed it. "Bollywood has tapped a huge audience in the South. At the same time, the Hindi market has opened its doors to the talent and stories from the South Film Industry. As an actor, so many Hindi films have inspired me," added Allu Arjun.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor revealed that the house in which he stays when in Mumbai is the guest house of Geetha Arts. "I love Bombay, so I keep coming here and meeting people regularly. I am looking forward to buying a house on my own so that I could stay here when the time comes. Apart from Hyderabad, Mumbai is the only place we have a house already, and that is the guest house," he added.