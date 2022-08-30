The Pushpa craze has officially taken over the nation— it's weverywhere right from actors to cricketers to politicians. With the launch pooja of the Pushpa sequel taking place in Hyderabad recently, expectations are already sky-high. Meanwhile, stylish star Allu Arjun has given a Pushpa Touch for his Ganesh.

With KGF sequel sweeping theatres, director Sukumar decided to halt the shoot early this year to improvise the script for the pan-India audience. Producer Geeta Arts are reportedly planning to make the sequel a massive entertainer with high production value. The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds.

Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone. Allu Arjun and Rashmika will once again pair up for this action thriller. The first part ended with Pushpa marrying Srivalli and Shekhawat (Fahadh) plotting revenge against them for the insult. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.

Pushpa grossed a whopping Rs. 365 crore at the box office. Elaborating on his characters, Fahadh said, "As far as Pushpa is concerned, people have just met him. You are going to experience him in the next part. Everything you will see about him will be new. He is not where you left him. He is prepared now. Wait for it!"

Interestingly, Fahadh was supposed to appear in the second part but director Sukumar made a last-minute plan to introduce him early. My character was supposed to come in the second part. One morning Sukumar sir (the director) called me and said, 'I want to give a teaser. I was initially to do one scene which eventually became two and a half scenes. I have not done a character like that, a whacky character," He added.