Allu Arjun has been very busy as he has a lot of personal and professional commitments this year. After the release of Na Peru Surya Na Illu India in April last year, Allu Arjun has taken a year off from films. Recently, the actor announced three back-to-back projects and they are at different stages of production now.

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy took to their official Instagram accounts recently to share that he is building a dream house in Hyderabad. They named it 'Blessing' and the photograph they shared is from the 'bhumi puja' which was held in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, with wife and two kids, performed the rituals. The actor is seen holding the hands of his daughter Allu Arha and the little one is seen staring and enjoying being clicked by the camera.

Last year, Arjun moved out of Geetha Arts office and built his own and has given his signature 'AA' to it. Earlier this year, he bought a sophisticated caravan worth Rs 7 crore and named it 'Falcon'. Also, he shared the interior of his vanity van, which is beautiful in every way.

As he posted, he wrote, "His post read, "Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it's the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It's my vanity van, FALCON (sic)". He bought a swanky and cosy guest house at the ORR too.

Since a long time, Allu Arjun and family, along with his brothers and parents have been living in the palatial house in Jubilee Hills. His brother Allu Bobby got married recently, for the second time. So maybe that's the reason, the actor decided to build his own dream house and move into it.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, a Trivikram directorial which is expected to release on January 12.