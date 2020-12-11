Direct flight between Mangaluru and Mysuru, which was on high demand for several years, finally has commences from today, December 11. The airline is operated by Air India's subsidiary Alliance Air under the UDHAN scheme.

The flight will be operated on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Flight number 9I 532 will leave Mysuru at 11:15 am and arrive in Mangaluru at 12:15 pm on the same day. The same day flight 9I 533 will depart from Mangaluru at 12:40 pm and will reach Mysuru at 1:40 pm.

The flight will be operated on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Mangaluru will be the seventh destination to have air connectivity from Mysuru, the other cities being Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Goa, Kochi and Belgavi.