After keeping fans eagerly awaiting news about his next project, KGF star Yash finally revealed his upcoming film. For months, there were countless rumours and speculations about which director Yash would collaborate with next. However, the suspense ended when Yash confirmed his next venture would be directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The film, intriguingly titled Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups, officially began shooting yesterday.

The shooting of Toxic commenced with a traditional muhurat puja, and the entire team, including Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and the producers, came together for the auspicious ceremony. Several photos from the puja have surfaced online, capturing the excitement and enthusiasm of the team as they embark on this ambitious project.

In one of the photos, Yash is seen offering prayers with the film's clapboard placed before him. Another picture shows Yash posing with director Geetu Mohandas and producer Venkat K Narayana, all smiles as they mark the beginning of what promises to be a significant film.

A Pan-Indian Project

Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups is set to be a pan-Indian film, aiming to reach audiences nationwide. Venkat K Narayana is producing the film under the banners of two Bangalore-based production houses: KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Reflecting its wide appeal, the movie will be shot in multiple Indian languages, catering to Yash's massive fan base and ensuring its accessibility to a diverse audience.

While details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, Geetu Mohandas has offered some insights into the film's themes. The director has described the film as a gangster saga, a narrative that requires a dynamic and intense personality like Yash to bring it to life. Mohandas, known for her internationally acclaimed films "Liar's Dice" and "Moothon," has emphasized that she follows where the story demands. In her words, this particular story needed a "badass gangster narrative" that is both thought-provoking and familiar to the audience.

The film's title, Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups, suggests a unique blend of dark, gritty themes with elements of fantasy, creating an intriguing contrast that has already piqued the interest of fans and moviegoers alike. Although the specifics of the plot remain a mystery, the involvement of Yash in a gangster-themed film directed by Geetu Mohandas indicates a compelling and hard-hitting story is on the horizon.

Producer Venkat K Narayana has expressed his excitement about the project in a recent interview, highlighting the ambitious nature of the film. According to Narayana, the project has been in the making for over a year, with careful planning and preparation to push the boundaries of filmmaking and storytelling. He proudly stated that the collaboration between Yash and Geetu Mohandas will result in a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.

The film's production is set to be massive, with a scale that matches the high expectations associated with Yash, especially after the monumental success of the KGF series. The producers have already released a title reveal teaser, giving fans a taste of what's to come and fueling further anticipation.

The combination of Yash's star power and Geetu Mohandas's visionary direction is expected to deliver a film that will not only appeal to his existing fan base but also attract a broader audience. As the shooting progresses, fans are eagerly waiting for more details about this intriguing film.