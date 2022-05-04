Kannada actor Yash's pan-India movie KGF: Chapter 2 has a remarkable day at the box office in Hindi belt on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid festival. The multilingual movie has performed better than the new Bollywood releases like Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

The Prashanth Neel's creation, which made a net collection of Rs 8.5 crore on Eid, is now at the second place in the list of all-time top-grossing movies in Hindi belt. KGF 2 has earned Rs 440 crore in 20 days at the Hindi belt.

KGF 2 has beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal which had grossed Rs 410 crore in its lifetime. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is in the number one place in the list of all-time top-grossing movies in the Hindi belt.

All Time Top "Grossers" in Hindi Belt

1. Baahubali2: Rs 720 crore Rs 720 Cr (ET)

2. KGF2 (20 Days): Rs 440 Cr (12/18% GST)

3. Dangal: Rs 410 Cr (ET)

4. Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 385 crore (18/28% GST)

5. PK: Rs 375 crore (ET)

Note: India excluding South. Gross

Trade trackers are predicting the Yash-starrer to cross Rs 400 crore net collection in the Hindi belt.

KGF 2 is the fourth Indian movie to reach Rs 1000-crore mark at the worldwide box office after Dangal (lifetime collection: Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2 (lifetime collection: Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (Rs 1091.9 crore).

The movie has minted over Rs 100 crore in Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu despite facing competition from Vijay's Beast.

The Hombale Films-funded movie is already the second highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era after Ram Charan and Junior NTR's RRR.

Check Out the List of All Time Biggest Hits at the Indian Box Office:

Si Movie Name Year of Release Language (s) Collection 1 Dangal 2016 Hindi ₹2,024 crore (US$311 million) 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Telugu

Tamil ₹1,810 crore (US$278 million) 3 RRR 2022 Telugu ₹1,100 crore (US$143 million) 4 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Kannada ₹1,000 crore (US$130 million) 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Hindi ₹969.06 crore (US$150 million) 6 Secret Superstar 2017 Hindi ₹966.86 crore (US$154 million) 7 PK 2014 Hindi ₹854 crore (US$120 million) 8 2.0 2018 Tamil ₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million) 9 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Telugu

Tamil ₹650 crore (US$101 million) 10 Sultan 2016 Hindi ₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)

The movie was released in April 14 in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. KGF 2 tells the story of rise and fall of Rocky Bhai played by Yash. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon played key roles in the flick.