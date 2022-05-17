Rocking Star Yash's blockbuster film has crossed yet another milestone at the worldwide box office. The multilingual movie has now occupied third place at the all-time highest-grossing Indian movies.

KGF 2 has crossed Rs 1200-crore mark at the worldwide box office on Monday. It is next only to Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2025 crore) and SS Rajamouli Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 crore).

It is interesting to note that Dangal had grossed Rs 725 crore (excluding China) worldwide box office. The movie grossed Rs 1300 crore from the China box office. Whereas worldwide collection of Baahubali 2 was Rs 1730 crore (excluding China). The film earned Rs 80 crore from China.

KGF 2 has become the fourth movie to earn Rs 1000+ crore.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has grossed over Rs 1,150 crore at the worldwide box office.

The Prashanth Neel's creation has done decent collection even in its fifth week. "#KGF2 is unaffected by new releases week after week... Collects ₹ 6.35 cr in Weekend 5... While *most* films run out of fuel in Week 1 itself, #KGFChapter2 is simply unstoppable... [Week 5] Fri 1.23 cr, Sat 2.14 cr, Sun 2.98 cr. Total: ₹ 427.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version, [sic]" Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It has become the biggest box office hit in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, India's one of the top filmmakers Shankar has hailed KGF: Chapter 2. He took Twitter to appreciate the good work done by Prashanth Neel and his team. "Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling,Screenplay&Editing.Bold move to intercut action&dialogue,worked beautifully.Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a "periyappa" experience. @anbariv Terrificto the Team," he wrote.

Director Neel thanked Shankar and told him why it is a special message. "Thank you so much @shankarshanmugh sir Appreciation from the master himself makes this even more special! [sic]" he tweeted.