It looks like Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's marriage has hit a rocky patch. The couple got married in January last year after a few years of dating. But things have apparently ugly between Prateik and Sanya just a year after their marriage.

According to a report in Spotboye, Prateik and Sanya have been living separately for the past few weeks. There had been some of kind differences between the two but when Prateik was asked about his marriage taking a toll, he said that there's nothing like that.

Sanya has remained absent from various Babbar family functions. Moreover, Prateik and Sanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Surprisingly, Prateik has even deleted all of his honeymoon pictures from his account which has further worried his fans about his possible divorce.

When Prateik was again contacted to clarify the reports about his troubled marriage, he chose to remain unattended and didn't pay heed to repeated enquiry messages.

It looks like Prateik doesn't want to talk about the apparent rift that seems to have deepened between him and Sanya.

When Prateik and Sanya posed semi-nude on Instagram

Earlier, Prateik and Sanya were in the news when Prateik had uploaded a semi-nude picture with his newly wedded wife and long-time girlfriend on Instagram to mark Valentine's Day celebration.

In the picture, a shirtless Prateik, wearing black shorts, was seen covering his wife Sanya's breasts with his left hand standing very close to her to strike a pose with her. Meanwhile, Sanya was seen clicking a mirror selfie with her mobile phone wearing hi-cut red underwear and nothing else above.

While the two were showcasing their bond of love with each other, online users were disgusted to see Prateik and Sanya sharing their private moments on a public platform.

Many people called it as a publicity stunt to get instant fame on social media while many thought that the couple were high on drugs when they planned to show off their intimate moments on social media.