The online application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has begun and candidates who wish to take admission in class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 must apply online. Now, the online application date for the AISSEE 2020-21 has been extended to December 3, 2020, from its original deadline of November 19.
Along with the admission application, payments are also to be done online. The entrance exam date remains unchanged at January 10, 2021, as of this writing. This year, admissions for girls is also open.
As for eligibility, students must be aged between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2021, for class 6 and aged between 13 and 15 years and class 8 passed from a recognised school for class 9 admissions. The examination fee has been finalised at Rs 400 for SC/ST and Rs 550 for others.
How to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021:
- Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link for online registration
- Provide the necessary information in the form
- Your ID and password will be generated and sent on your registered mobile number and email ID. Login using the same ID and password and fill out the form
- Upload the photograph of candidate
- Pay the application fee online via digital payment options and click submit
- You will receive an acknowledgement once the form is submitted, on your mobile number via SMS and on email ID.