The online application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has begun and candidates who wish to take admission in class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 must apply online. Now, the online application date for the AISSEE 2020-21 has been extended to December 3, 2020, from its original deadline of November 19.

Along with the admission application, payments are also to be done online. The entrance exam date remains unchanged at January 10, 2021, as of this writing. This year, admissions for girls is also open.

As for eligibility, students must be aged between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2021, for class 6 and aged between 13 and 15 years and class 8 passed from a recognised school for class 9 admissions. The examination fee has been finalised at Rs 400 for SC/ST and Rs 550 for others.

How to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021: