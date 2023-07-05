All hotels in TN must provide accommodation for guests' drivers; govt issues guidelines

In a bid to ensure drivers are properly rested before they hit the road, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered all hotels to mandatorily provide accommodation for drivers accompanying guests. As per the official order, at least one bed should be provided for each car parking space in hotels.

The TN State Housing and Urban Development Department issued the order, requiring hotels and lodges to also provide one separate toilet and bathroom exclusively for every eight beds attached to the dormitory. The accommodation to the drivers accompanying the guests must be provided either within the premises or within 250 meters from the hotel.

The progressive step is being hailed by the masses. Housing and Urban Development Department secretary Apoorva came up with the idea after a recommendation from former Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who felt lack of proper sleep and rest causes accidents. By providing dorms in all hotels and lodges, road accidents can be reduced.

All existing hotels must take rooms on rent or construct new facilities to accommodate the drivers. A reasonable can be collected for the same. As for new constructions, it will be one of the prerequisites for grant of planning permission.