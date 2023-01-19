Alyy Khan might not have bagged any lead roles in the Hindi film industry yet, but the talented actor has surely cemented his place here. British actor Alyy, who hails from Pakistan originally, has worked in over hundreds of Bollywood films. And one of the most remembered films of his remains - Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2.

Alyy Khan spills the beans

During a podcast, the actor spilled the beans on celebs undergoing the knife. On being asked if he has worked with actresses close enough without make up, he said, "If Wasim Akram can alter his entire face, can't these people? Even in our country, name one person who hasn't had work done on their face. These are modern times, it's your right as an actor to have wrinkles removed, get fillers, botox, whatever. These people have all the money in the world, don't you think they get work done?"

No holds barred chat

"They've all had some work done. They're all over 50, some are over 55. Look at Shah Rukh's body and face. Look at Priyanka, she'd be in her 40s, and she has maintained herself, her fitness, diet, health... And cosmetics, of course," Indian Express quoted him telling podcast host Nasir.

Alyy also revealed that after Don 2 shoot pack up, they used to go to SRK's room to play FIFA. He also added that Hrithik Roshan had also dropped by but he never partied. Khan will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.