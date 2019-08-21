The world has its fair share of billionaires, but few choose to help make the world a better place and believe that wealth and power are meaningless unless put to good use. One such individual is Shaun Bonett, who uses his network and skills to come to the aid of the underprivileged, while making the best out of his travels and striking a work-life balance.

Shaun has more than enough to keep him busy, however, the Precision Group CEO makes sure he spends his spare time doing things he loves. From flying over Antarctica, to skiing amidst snow-capped peaks, his love for the great outdoors and adventure is quite apparent through his Instagram posts. Known to be an avid nature enthusiast, Shaun has been on several safaris to witness nature's beauty, untouched by man. Attending music concerts at Olympia Park and appreciating art, Shaun shares glimpses of his life with his online community and thousands of followers who enjoy keeping track of all his exploits. Shaun adds, "While business is always a priority, life would be rather dull if we don't pause and take a moment to appreciate everything around us."

Given Shaun's vast experience in the realm of corporate law, he chose to focus on litigation funding for social causes, where justice is the need of the hour, and commercial structures are used to create equity within our systems for all. For more than two decades Shaun Bonett's Precision Group has been the largest stakeholder of Litigation Lending Services that fights for the legal rights of minorities. Recently, the company fought and won a lawsuit against the Queensland government which was compelled to disburse payments amounting to $190 million to indigenous workers towards "stolen wages."

Shaun firmly believes that it is the responsibility of those in positions of power to do all they can to support and assist the oppressed. From providing the best legal representation and helping gain justice for the minorities, to defending their interests and enabling them to have a voice. Shaun's mission has been clear from the very start, as he explains, "You can't have disempowered minorities. By creating a platform for them to be reasonably heard and to have proper process, it has been my strong belief that we end up with a much healthier society and a stronger democracy."

Shaun Bonett is a self-made Australian billionaire ranked amidst the 200 richest people in Australia. Shaun is the Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of the Precision Group, which specializes in the investment, development and financing of commercial and retail property, as well as having various interests in related technology driven consumer businesses.

Shaun is the recipient of a Knighthood from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta on 14th April 2010, and has a net worth of more than $1.17 billion in 2019.

Shaun Bonett has become a widely recognized and respected name over the years. His reputation precedes him in the business world as well as online. His enthusiasm to support social causes has catapulted him to fame, where his actions serve as a shining example of how the endeavours of a single person can make an immeasurable difference in the lives of millions.

