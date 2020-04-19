Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood, here on Sunday, April 19, said all CLEAR Passes, both electronic and physical, issued by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS will be valid up to May 3.

They were valid up to April 20 as per the earlier orders.

The Karnataka DGP took To Twitter stating that no more passes will be issued by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. "Just having pass no licence to roam around. Pass is procured for essential duties as defined by govt. Misuse will attract cancellation and penal action," Sood tweeted.

Meanwhile...

DGP Sood clarified that the emergency day passes will continue to be issued from all police stations in Bengaluru city.

To control the unwanted movement and facilitate free movement of personnel who are engaged with activities such as healthcare, essential supplies, press, e-commerce, food delivery drug retailing and grocery stores, the Bengaluru Police introduced a pass system at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown. However, the police later switched to e-pass, and many of these passes are valid up to May 3.

4 new Covid-19 cases in Mysuru

Karnataka reported four new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours, raising the state's tally to 388, the state health department confirmed.

Three are men and one woman from Mysuru are among the four new coronavirus patients.

"The total 388 cases includes 14 deaths and 105 discharged patients," an health official said.

Meanwhile, in the past 19 hours, only one patient has been discharged.

Of the new cases, two men have travel history to the national capital while the other two are contacts of the earlier cases, one of the pharmaceutical firm employees.